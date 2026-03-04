UNFI Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Essential Insights for Investors

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on March 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.15 billion compared with the prior-year quarter’s figure of $8.16 billion.



The consensus mark for the bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 51 cents, implying a 131.8% increase from the year-ago quarter. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.

United Natural Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote

Things to Know Ahead of UNFI’s Q2 Earnings

UNFI is likely to have been impacted by its ongoing network optimization initiatives, including the completed exit of the Allentown distribution center. While this action has been reducing reported sales, it has been aimed at strengthening profitability and free cash flow. The to-be-reported quarter’s results are likely to reflect continued top-line pressure from this transition, with margin improvements partially offsetting the lower revenue base.



Sales performance in the Natural segment should be closely watched following double-digit growth in the fiscal first quarter, which was supported by strong unit gains and project-related activity. Management has been indicating that underlying demand trends in natural and organic products have remained healthy. Meanwhile, the Conventional segment is likely to have continued facing a competitive retail environment and cautious consumer spending patterns. Gross margin trends will also be in focus after temporary procurement gains benefited the prior quarter.



Despite these near-term challenges, UNFI is expected to reflect steady operational execution. Benefits from network optimization, supplier programs, shrink reduction efforts and expanded lean management across distribution centers are likely to have supported profitability. Improved supply-chain productivity and disciplined cost management are anticipated to have reinforced margin stability, positioning the company for another quarter of solid earnings performance.

Earnings Whispers for UNFI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for United Natural this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



United Natural currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.69% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.61 billion, which indicates an increase of 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for the upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pinned at 93 cents, flat compared with the prior-year period. BJ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.32%, on average.



Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.77 billion. The figure calls for a decrease of 2.6% from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conagra Brands’ quarterly earnings per share is pegged at 40 cents, indicating a 21.6% decrease from the year-ago period. CAG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s upcoming quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.12 billion. The figure implies a 14.9% decrease from the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly earnings per share is pegged at $1.79, indicating a 7.3% fall from the year-ago period figure. KMB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average.

