UNFI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.38, changing hands as high as $41.66 per share. United Natural Foods Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNFI's low point in its 52 week range is $32.90 per share, with $57.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.20.

