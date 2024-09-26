UNFI Gears Up for Q4 Earnings Release: Things to Keep in Mind

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Oct. 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.9 billion, suggesting an increase of 6.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for UNFI’s fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $30.7 billion, indicating a 1.4% increase from the year-ago period’s figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at a loss of 8 cents per share. The projection indicates an improvement from a loss of 25 cents reported in the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for UNFI’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at 6 cents, indicating a 97.3% slump from the year-ago period’s reported figure. UNFI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 182.9%, on average.

Things to Consider About UNFI's Upcoming Results

UNFI is benefiting from improved supply chain processes. The company is achieving a major reduction in shrink, which might have positively impacted its financial performance and operational efficiency. UNFI is registering lower inflation rates, which showcases a reduction in economic pressures to some extent. During the last reported quarter’searnings call management highlighted that it anticipates a gradual decline in inflation as it progresses through the fiscal fourth quarter.



It continues to benefit from its transformation journey that involves several strategic elements. United Natural is progressing toward improving margins and enhancing cash flow generation through strategic initiatives in four main areas, expanding and intensifying network optimization efforts, reducing annual capital expenditures, optimizing cost structures and reducing net working capital. These upsides are likely to have benefited UNFI's performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



For the fiscal 2024, the company anticipates net sales in the range of $30.5-$31.0 billion. Management expects adjusted EBITDA in the $490-$520 million range for the year. UNFI envisions the fiscal 2024 bottom line between a loss of 20 cents and earnings of 20 cents.



The company is facing challenges as consumers cut back on spending and shifting away from traditional grocery stores in favor of discount stores, bulk purchases or online shopping for more affordable options. The retail segment is facing persistent top-line challenges as consumers in retail markets become increasingly price-sensitive. These factors are likely to have put pressure on the company’s profitability in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Earnings Whispers for United Natural

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for United Natural this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



UNFI carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.



Coty COTY has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is expected to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 20 cents. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 122.2% surge from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, calling for a rise of 3.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. COTY delivered a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 53.4%.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. KHC is expected to register a top-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2024 results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.4 billion, indicating a 2.1% drop from the prior-year quarter’s actual. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 74 cents per share, suggesting 2.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s tally. KHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average.



Clorox CLX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, calling for an increase of 17.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clorox’s quarterly earnings of $1.35 indicates growth of 175.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 122.9%, on average.



