UNF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/5/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UNF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UNF's low point in its 52 week range is $147.66 per share, with $283.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $269.48.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UNF makes up 2.25% of the AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (Symbol: ARB) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding UNF).
In Thursday trading, Unifirst Corp shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.
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Further UNF Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.