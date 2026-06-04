UNF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/5/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.365, payable on 6/26/26. As a percentage of UNF's recent stock price of $269.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UNF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNF's low point in its 52 week range is $147.66 per share, with $283.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $269.48.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, UNF makes up 2.25% of the AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (Symbol: ARB) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding UNF).

In Thursday trading, Unifirst Corp shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

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Further UNF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.