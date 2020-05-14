Unexpected China c.bank liquidity drain sparks further bond selloff

By Andrew Galbraith and Winni Zhou

SHANGHAI, May 14 (Reuters) - China's central bank surprised investors on Thursday by not issuing new medium-term loans, draining liquidity from the banking system and prompting investors to extend a sell-off in Chinese government bonds.

The move puzzled traders after days of pledges by top officials to step up support for companies hurt badly by the coronavirus outbreak and to support liquidity. More measures are expected soon.

But some market watchers said the People's Bank of China (PBOC) may have decided to conduct the fresh fund injection the next day, adding that continued economic uncertainty makes it too early to call an end to a bond bull market.

The PBOC had been widely expected to issue medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans on Thursday to rollover a batch of 200 billion yuan ($28.18 billion) loans maturing on the day, and to cut interest rates on the policy tool for the third time this year to drive borrowing costs lower.

The central bank said in a statement early in the day that it would not conduct open market operations, and that banking system liquidity was "reasonably ample". It did not mention MLF loans.

"Many people said there would likely be (MLF operations)," said a trader at an Asian bank in Shanghai. "Though really even if this money is lent out, we wouldn't know what to buy with it."

Yields on benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR rose to at 2.700% on Thursday afternoon, according to Refinitiv data, up more than 20 basis points (bps) from lows on April 29. Chinese treasury futures slumped, with 10-year futures for June delivery CFTM0, the most traded contract, falling as much as 0.44%.

"From traders' point of view, there are no more positive factors and there's a big pile of negative factors," said a senior brokerage source in Shanghai.

Worsening economic fundamentals and easy monetary policy drove benchmark bond yields down 55 bps between Jan. 23, when China first imposed lockdowns in the central city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected, and April 29.

The bull run paused after China announced May 22 as the date for a key annual session of the National People's Congress, seen as an indication of Beijing's confidence that the worst of the pandemic's effects had passed.

Selling quickened after stronger-than-expected export numbers for April, which raised hopes for economic recovery. Strong government bond issuance, which strategists at Standard Chartered said this week could reach a record-high 1.6 trillion yuan in May, has also helped to depress prices.

But rising yields are not likely to last long.

"The recent recovery in domestic demand has more been driven by extraordinary stimulus policies like consumer vouchers ... These are not sustainable," Qu Qing, chief economist at Jianghai Securities, said in a note. He added that the central bank's recent economic forecasts are much more pessimistic than the market's.

"The turning point in rates has not yet arrived. A short term correction doesn't change the mid-term downward trend."

China's economy will slowly recover from its first quarterly contraction in decades, economists predicted in a recent Reuters poll, but they warned of a likely recession if conditions worsen again from the global coronavirus pandemic.ECILT/CN

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)

