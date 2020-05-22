Unemployment rose in all 50 U.S. states in April - Labor Department's BLS

May 22 (Reuters) - Unemployment rates rose and total employment fell in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia in April as efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close across the United States, the Labor Department said on Friday.

The department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said 43 states set record-high levels of unemployment last month, with the highest being in Nevada, the state with the greatest reliance on the hard-hit food services and hospitality industry. The rate in Nevada surged 24.2 percentage points to 28.2% - nearly twice April's national employment rate of 14.7%.

(Reporting by Dan Burns Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

