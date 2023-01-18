Unemployment Rates By City: See Your City Rank

The national unemployment rate has remained below 4% since December 2021 and currently stands at 3.4%, down 0.5% from a year ago. But you need to look at local data to get a true picture of the job market in your area. That’s because the unemployment rate for some cities and counties can spike above or fall below the national rate.

In November, for example, the unemployment rate was highest in El Centro, California (16.7%), while in Fargo, North Dakota, the jobless rate stood at just 1.5%.

Unemployment Rate in U.S. Cities

Cities With the Highest Unemployment Rate

The metro with the highest unemployment rate in November was El Centro, California, at 16.7%, followed by Yuma, Arizona, at 16.3%. The Visalia, California, metropolitan area trailed far behind the first-place metro area with a 8.5% unemployment rate.

Cities With the Lowest Unemployment Rate

The cities with the strongest job markets included Fargo, North Dakota, at 1.5% unemployment, along with Mankato, Minnesota (1.6%) and Rochester, Minnesota (1.6%).

Different Measures of Unemployment

Unemployment data can provide insight into the economy beyond knowing how many people are not working. For instance, using Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, it’s possible to get an estimate of people in temporary and part-time jobs, people who are considered discouraged workers, or those who are having trouble finding employment.

Methodology

The Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates unemployment rates by city using the Local Area Unemployment Statistics Estimation Methodology (LAUS). This method combines data points from various sources, including the Current Population Survey (CPS) and the Current Employment Statistics (CES).

There are four measures that come out of the LAUS for each geographic area, including counties, multi-county areas and cities; these are the civilian labor force, employed people, unemployed people, and the unemployment rate.

What Is the Unemployment Rate?

The unemployment rate is an estimate of how many people over 16 are unemployed and looking for work.

After four weeks of not seeking employment, those people are no longer considered unemployed.

Why Is the Unemployment Rate Important?

The unemployment rate is one of the chief indicators of the health of the economy. Through unemployment data we can glean information about the economy as a whole and forecast what’s to come, such as potential economic downturns and changes to inflation.

Unemployment affects household incomes which, in turn, affects spending patterns that are vital to the economy.

Factors That Influence the Unemployment Rate

The unemployment rate is influenced by the following factors:

How many people are or are not working

Labor force participation

Economic forces on the labor market including inflation and supply and demand

Technological innovation

An individual’s circumstances, such as job accessibility, education and training

Unemployment Rate vs. Labor Force Participation

While the unemployment rate and the labor force participation rate both measure people over the age of 16 in the labor force, the unemployment rate looks at people who don’t have a job but are actively seeking work, while the latter measures people who are working.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who isn’t counted in the unemployment rate?

People who aren’t counted in the unemployment rate are anyone under the age of 16 and anyone who is unemployed and has not looked for work in the previous four weeks.

What’s the natural rate of unemployment?

The natural rate of unemployment is caused by gradual inflation, people changing jobs, or companies merging—all labor force activities that are part of a healthy economy.

What’s a good unemployment rate?

A reasonable unemployment rate is somewhere between 4% to 5%. When unemployment is low, workers are usually paid more and will spend more, which is good for the economy.

