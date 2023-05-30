Unemployment Rates By City: Find Your City’s Rate

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 3.4%, down from 3.6% a year ago. But to get a true picture of the job market in your area, you need to look at local data. That’s because the unemployment rate for some cities and counties spikes above or falls below the national rate.

In March, the local unemployment rate was highest in El Centro, California, at 15.6%, while the rate in Decatur, Alabama, was lowest, at just 1.6%.

U.S. Cities Unemployment Rate (May 2023)

Cities With the Highest Unemployment Rate

Again, the metro with the highest unemployment rate in March was El Centro, California, at 15.60%. It was followed by Visalia, California, at 11.3%. Next was the Merced, California, metropolitan area with a 11.2% unemployment rate.

Cities With the Lowest Unemployment Rate

The cities with the strongest job markets included Huntsville, Alabama, at just 1.6% unemployment, along with Rapid City, South Dakota (1.6%), and Madison, Wisconsin (1.7%).

Different Measures of Unemployment

Unemployment data can provide insight into the economy beyond knowing how many people are not working. For instance, using Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, it’s possible to get an estimate of Americans holding temporary and part-time jobs, those who are considered discouraged workers, and people who are having trouble finding employment.

Methodology

The Bureau of Labor Statistics calculates unemployment rates by city using the Local Area Unemployment Statistics Estimation Methodology (LAUS). This method combines data points from various sources, including separate surveys of households and employers.

There are four measures that come out of the LAUS for each geographic area, including counties, multi-county areas and cities. These are the civilian labor force, employed people, unemployed people, and the unemployment rate.

What Is the Unemployment Rate?

The unemployment rate is an estimate of how many people ages 16 and older are unemployed and looking for work.

A person who wants to work but has not actively sought a job for at least four weeks is no longer considered unemployed. Instead, such people are classified as discouraged workers.

Why Is the Unemployment Rate Important?

The unemployment rate is one of the chief indicators of the health of the economy. Unemployment affects household incomes which, in turn, affects spending patterns that are vital to the economy.

As a result, through unemployment data, we can glean information about the economy as a whole and forecast what’s to come, such as potential economic downturns and changes to inflation trends.

Factors That Influence the Unemployment Rate

The unemployment rate is influenced by the following factors:

How many people are or are not working

Labor force participation

Economic pressures on the labor market, including inflation and supply and demand

Technological innovation

An individual’s circumstances, such as job accessibility, education and training

Unemployment Rate vs. Labor Force Participation

The unemployment rate and the labor force participation rate both measure people ages 16 and older in the labor force. The difference is that the unemployment rate counts people who don’t have a job but are actively seeking work, while the latter measures working people as a percentage of all adult, non-institutionalized civilians.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who isn’t counted in the unemployment rate?

People who aren’t counted in the unemployment rate are those under the age of 16 and anyone who is unemployed and has not looked for work during the previous four weeks.

What’s the natural rate of unemployment?

The natural rate of unemployment is caused by gradual inflation, people changing jobs or companies merging—all labor force activities that are part of a healthy economy.

What’s a good unemployment rate?

A reasonable unemployment rate is somewhere between 3% and 5%. When unemployment is low, workers are usually paid more and will spend more, which is good for the economy. But when they demand and receive higher pay, that can be bad for inflation.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.