Unemployment Claims Rise by 5,000, Slightly Higher than Estimate

In the week ending April 15, seasonally adjusted initial claims for unemployment insurance rose by 5,000, bringing the total to 245,000.

The 4-week moving average was 239,750, which is a decrease of 500 from the previous week’s average.

However, the insured unemployment rate increased to 1.3%. Additionally, there were 228,216 unadjusted initial claims for state programs in the same week.

The insured unemployment rate remained at 1.2% for unadjusted data, and the total number of continued weeks claimed for benefits in all programs decreased to 1,821,910.

The highest insured unemployment rates were in California and New Jersey, and the largest increases in initial claims were in California and New Jersey.

