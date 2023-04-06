Unemployment Claims Fall to 228,000, But Insured Claims Spike

Highlights

Initial claims down to 228,000

Insured unemployment claims hit 1,823,000

Highest insured rates in NJ, CA, and RI

Overview

For the week ending April 1, the number of initial unemployment claims decreased to 228,000.

The insured unemployment rate remained at 1.3%, and the number of insured unemployment claims increased to 1,823,000, the highest level since December 11, 2021.

The highest insured unemployment rates were in New Jersey, California, and Rhode Island.

There were increases in initial claims in Michigan, Massachusetts, California, Texas, and New York, while there were decreases in Indiana, Connecticut, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Iowa.

