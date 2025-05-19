Undervalued and Overlooked: 3 AI Stocks With Long-Term Upside

In recent years, stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) field have become known for achieving sky-high valuations. Nvidia shot higher amid surprisingly strong demand for AI accelerators, and recently, Palantir's valuation has reached nosebleed levels as its software delivers notable productivity breakthroughs.

Still, this success has not applied to all AI stocks, and many appear undervalued. That creates a possible opportunity in companies that investors may have overlooked, increasing the odds that you can generate outsized returns by investing in artificial intelligence. To this end, investors may want to take a closer look at Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Alphabet

It may surprise some investors to see Google parent Alphabet selling at a P/E ratio of 19. The company is an AI pioneer, first applying the technology in 2001. Moreover, it is one of the more cash-rich businesses in existence, generating $75 billion in free cash flow over the last 12 months and holding $95 billion in liquidity.

Still, skepticism about the stock likely relates to the lucrative search business that generated much of that cash. Competition from ChatGPT took its market share in search below 90% for the first time in years, according to Oberlo.

However, Alphabet has long made it a goal to become less reliant on search and the corresponding ad business. To that end, advertising was 74% of revenue in the first quarter of 2025, down from 77% in the year-ago quarter. Google Cloud raised its revenue share to 14%, growing from 12% over the same period.

Additionally, Alphabet owns numerous businesses, some of which could emerge as primary revenue sources. One of these is autonomous vehicle company Waymo, which investors recently valued at $45 billion during a funding round. Ultimately, when considering the cash position and business, a 19 P/E ratio is a low price to pay for such optionality.

AMD

AMD may be one of the more surprising stocks to be overlooked. It is arguably the most prominent CPU maker, pulling ahead of longtime leader Intel. Also, even though it lags Nvidia in the AI accelerator market, it looks increasingly like a rising player in that industry.

Still, investors have sold off the stock in recent months as its gaming and embedded segments suffered. Even with a partial recovery, it sells at an approximate 50% discount from its all-time high in early 2024.

Nonetheless, the stock's long-term investors may now see signs of hope. In the first quarter of 2025, revenue of $7.4 billion increased by 36% yearly, far above the 2% annual increase in the year-ago quarter.

Its data center and client segments remained robust, growing revenue by 57% and 68%, respectively. Also, the embedded segment has begun to pare losses, with its annual decline down to 3%. Moreover, the 30% yearly decline in gaming revenue is an improvement over past quarters, likely meaning these segments are finally emerging from their down cycles.

Finally, while its 86 trailing P/E ratio may look pricey, a forward P/E ratio of 29 may make the stock inexpensive, given the company's improving revenue growth. That means the recent rise in the stock price should probably continue.

Qualcomm

Another AI stock that suffers from negative sentiment is Qualcomm. The smartphone chipset giant faces some notable headwinds with its extensive ties to China and the decision by Apple to develop chipsets in-house.

Nonetheless, one can argue that the stock price accounts for these factors (and then some). The stock trades at just 16 times earnings, and the forward P/E ratio of 13 indicates its profit growth will continue.

Moreover, DeepSeek's breakthrough earlier this year offers lower-cost AI technology, presumably making AI accessible to more users. That bodes well for Qualcomm's chipset business, which has begun to benefit from an AI-driven upgrade cycle. The chipset business was the primary reason its revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended March 30) rose 17% annually to $11 billion.

Furthermore, Qualcomm has made strides in its Internet of Things and automotive businesses. These enterprises grew revenue on a yearly basis by 27% and 59%, respectively, which bodes well for Qualcomm's efforts to prepare for a day when smartphones are less critical to consumers.

Indeed, the ties to China and Apple's decision to drop Qualcomm have likely pressured Qualcomm stock. Still, considering the low P/E ratio and fast growth of its businesses, the stock looks increasingly like a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,582!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,879!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Will Healy has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Apple, Intel, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short May 2025 $30 calls on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.