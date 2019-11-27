Understanding Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Stock Has Gained 25% In 2 Months

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) is a U.S.-based biotech company focused on manufacturing novel biologics. The companyâs recent share price rally was facilitated by strong 3rd quarter results, with sales increasing 23% and net income improving 13% year-on-year. A key factor behind these strong results was an increase in Dupixent sales by 141%. This drug was launched in partnership with Sanofi, and was recently approved to treat eczema in children in Europe – something that is expected to add to companyâs sales and profitability going forward.

We step back from these recent swings to review Regeneron PharmaceuticalsÂ performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next. Our Interactive dashboard – Why has Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ stock rallied by 25% over last 2 months?,Â reviews the near term reasons and the big picture.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At Regeneron PharmaceuticalsÂ Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Revenues for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals increased from $5.87 Bil in 2017 to $6.71 Bil in 2018 – a 14.3% increase.

This compares with Revenues growth of:

18.4% in 2016

20.8% in 2017

We expect Revenues growth to be 15.9% in 2019.

A closer look At Regeneron PharmaceuticalsÂ Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals increased from $3.8 Bil in 2017 to $4.2 Bil in 2018 – an increase of 10.1%.

This compares with Total Expense growth of:

23.4% in 2016

7.9% in 2017

We expect Total Expense to grow by 7.5% in 2019.

How doesÂ Regeneron PharmaceuticalsÂ Revenue Growth compare with rivals?

How has Â Regeneron PharmaceuticalsÂ EBT trended?

Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals increased from $2.1 Bil in 2017 to $2.55 Bil in 2018 – an increase of 22.9%.

This compares with EBT growth of:

8.5% in 2016

56.3% in 2017

We expect EBT growth to be 27.6% in 2019.

How has Regeneron PharmaceuticalsÂ Net Income and EPS trended?

