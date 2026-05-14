Understanding Waters (WAT) Reliance on International Revenue

Have you evaluated the performance of Waters' (WAT) international operations during the quarter that concluded in March 2026? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this maker of products used in drug discovery and development, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

In our recent assessment of WAT's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.27 billion, showing rise of 91.5%. We will now explore the breakdown of WAT's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Dive into WAT's International Revenue Trends

China generated $153 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 12.1% of the total. This represented a surprise of +73.39% compared to the $88.24 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, China accounted for $115.95 million (12.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $90.87 million (13.7%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Europe contributed $412 million in revenue, making up 32.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $244.58 million, this meant a surprise of +68.45%. Looking back, Europe contributed $315.97 million, or 33.9%, in the previous quarter, and $185.39 million, or 28%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Market Revenue Projections

Wall Street analysts expect Waters to report $1.62 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 110.3% from the year-ago quarter. China and Europe are expected to contribute 6.2% (translating to $99.96 million), and 17.1% ($277.05 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $6.44 billion, which signifies a rise of 103.3% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: China at 6.4% ($413.49 million), and Europe at 17.8% ($1.15 billion).

Closing Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Waters. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At present, Waters holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Waters' Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has increased by 2.7% over the past month compared to the 8.6% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Medical sector, which includes Waters,remained unchanged during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 2.3% relative to the S&P 500's 8.6% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall remained unchanged.

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Waters Corporation (WAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.