Understanding the Spectacular, Crazy Quarter that Just Ended

Wow, what a quarter! Q2 2020 has seen the biggest single-quarter gains in the stock market for decades. That in itself is remarkable, but when you consider the conditions under which that has occurred, it is stunning.

After one of the most spectacular collapses in history throughout March, stocks reversed course after hitting a low on March 23, then posting three consecutive days of gains for the first time since early February. In just those three days, the Dow jumped 24% from the low, and the scramble to get back into stocks was as frenzied as that to get out had been just a few weeks earlier.

However, if you look at the chart in detail, you can see that Q2 opened with some of those massive gains being given back. As we drew close to the first economic data that would show the extent of the damage, there was a feeling that it could be so great as to make a rapid recovery unlikely, and the market was focused on the fact that a cure or vaccine still looked a long way off. There was also a worry that if states reopened too quickly, that could prompt a second wave of the virus.

Then Q2 really got crazy.

All those fears and worries were ignored for the rest of the quarter, even as evidence surfaced that they were all justified. We saw the highest unemployment rate since the 1930s, with nearly 15% of Americans out of work. For perspective, unemployment at the height of the Great Recession in 2008/9 stood at just under 10%. We saw the biggest drop in GDP since that recession. Most amazingly of all, the market soared as it became clearer by the day that what we were told caused the drop was still with us.

Three months on from those worries, there is still no cure and no vaccine for Covid-19, and it is now clear that the first wave never really went away as we're seeing a new surge in cases. Doctors and researchers have learned and adapted rapidly, as they so often do, and as a result the fatality rate has fallen, but daily new cases are now even higher than they were back in March. Oh, and in case you want to blame that on increased testing, the positivity rate of those tests is climbing too.

You would never guess that if you looked at the stock market, though.

One of the big advantages of history, even recent history, is that it gives us perspective. That is the case here. When you look back on the history of this last quarter, it is clear that something other than the obvious is going on. Just about the worst-case scenario from the beginning of the quarter is now with us, and yet this has been the strongest quarter for stocks in a decade.

The reason is something that I pointed out as the fear was rising in late January. I wrote then that there were reasons other than coronavirus to sell stocks. With hindsight it is clear that I, along with a lot of others, underestimated the severity of the virus itself at that point, but I stand by what I wrote in other respects. The market reacted so hugely to a disruption that, while massive, was always going to be temporary because even before the virus, stocks were overpriced and there were other reasons to sell.

If the drop were all about the virus, how could we have hit a record high on the Nasdaq just as it became evident that the U.S. was underperforming the rest of the developed world in terms of containment, and that the current surge is going to force a walk back of at least some of the re-openings? With the perspective that history brings, it looks as if the market is, after all, looking beyond the virus, and is working on the assumption that human ingenuity will deliver a cure and/or a vaccine before too long and we will be back to normal soon.

The market could still be right on that, or it could be that the virus will force another shutdown before it comes and do long-lasting economic damage. Meanwhile, on the election front, the “threat” of a Sanders presidency is gone. Beyond that, the correction in the market flushed out some pockets of overvaluation, and even though rates are ultra-low, the yield curve has gone from inversion to a much more optimistic looking upward slope.

The only way the last quarter makes sense is if the selloff was about a lot more than the coronavirus; that's likely how we'll make sense of this coming quarter as well.

