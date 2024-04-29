Understanding Snap (SNAP) Reliance on International Revenue

Have you assessed how the international operations of Snap (SNAP) performed in the quarter ended March 2024? For this company behind Snapchat, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

While delving into SNAP's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.19 billion, experiencing an increase of 20.9% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of SNAP's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Decoding SNAP's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $255.8 million came from Rest of World during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 21.4%. This represented a surprise of +9.64% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $233.3 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $223.49 million, or 16.4%, and $190.95 million, or 19.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe accounted for 16.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $195.84 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.91%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $186.67 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $238.25 million (17.5%) and $157.76 million (16%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Snap to report a total revenue of $1.23 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 15.6% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Rest of World and Europe are predicted to be 20.4% and 17%, corresponding to amounts of $251.11 million and $209.82 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $5.24 billion, which signifies a rise of 13.7% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Rest of World at 19.9% ($1.04 billion) and Europe at 17.3% ($907.69 million).

Closing Remarks

Relying on international markets for revenues, Snap faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Snap, bearing a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is expected to outperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Snap's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has increased by 26.7% over the past month compared to the 2% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Snap, has decreased 1.9% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 14.7% relative to the S&P 500's 4.6% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 4.2% increase.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.