Understanding Shutterstock (SSTK) Reliance on International Revenue

Have you assessed how the international operations of Shutterstock (SSTK) performed in the quarter ended March 2024? For this online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Upon examining SSTK's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $214.32 million, declining 0.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into SSTK's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Unveiling Trends in SSTK's International Revenues

Rest of the world generated $48.49 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 22.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of -9.54% compared to the $53.6 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Rest of the world accounted for $51.1 million (23.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $57.11 million (26.5%) to the total revenue.

Europe accounted for 25.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $55.4 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.91%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $56.48 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $57.04 million (26.3%) and $59.03 million (27.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Shutterstock, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $209.35 million, reflecting an increase of 0.2% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Rest of the world is anticipated to contribute 25.5% or $53.29 million and Europe 28% or $58.53 million.

For the full year, a total revenue of $875.39 million is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 0.1% from the year before. The revenues from Rest of the world and Europe are expected to make up 24.1% and 26.4% of this total, corresponding to $211.29 million and $231.28 million respectively.

In Conclusion

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Shutterstock. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, Shutterstock holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Reviewing Shutterstock's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has witnessed a decline of 9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 1.6%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Shutterstock belongs, has registered a decrease of 0.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 15.2%, while the S&P 500 increased by 3.8%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 4.2% during this timeframe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.