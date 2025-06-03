Understanding NVIDIA's Position In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry Compared To Competitors

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 44.32 39.96 22.88 23.01% $22.58 $26.67 69.18% Broadcom Inc 115.14 16.76 21.99 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.33 6.62 9.61 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 83.67 3.21 6.75 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 34.89 10.20 10.55 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 14.96 5.81 3.90 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 168.07 19.52 33.44 3.17% $0.46 $1.21 33.73% Micron Technology Inc 23.49 2.26 3.54 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 58.55 3.05 10.94 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 17.84 9.80 13.62 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.23 1.26 1.91 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.61 1.97 1.02 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.37 1.48 2.42 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 29.54 2.21 2.74 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 12.71 1.96 3.78 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 216.03 15.61 25.98 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Skyworks Solutions Inc 26.93 1.74 2.81 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Qorvo Inc 131.67 2.09 1.96 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 30.45 4.19 10.76 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 121.24 8.71 12.69 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 61.09 6.23 9.5 3.17% $35.9 $29.72 19.04%

By analyzing NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 44.32 is 0.73x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 39.96 which exceeds the industry average by 6.41x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 22.88 , which is 2.41x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.01% , which is 19.84% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.58 Billion , which is 0.63x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $26.67 Billion is 0.9x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 69.18%, which surpasses the industry average of 19.04%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. The high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth signifies strong top-line performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

