Understanding NVIDIA's Position In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry Compared To Competitors

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 45.71 41.31 25.54 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 107.26 15.61 20.48 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.44 6.65 9.66 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 82.85 3.18 6.68 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 35.74 10.45 10.80 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.70 6.09 4.09 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 174.72 20.25 34.76 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Analog Devices Inc 71.72 3.17 11.99 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 23.47 2.25 3.53 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.68 10.26 14.26 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.92 1.30 1.97 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.79 2.09 1.08 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.73 1.53 2.49 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 30.74 2.30 2.85 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 14.21 2.19 4.22 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.62 1.85 2.98 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 2070.33 17.06 33.45 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Qorvo Inc 136.07 2.16 2.03 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 31.42 4.33 11.10 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 136.11 9.78 14.24 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 160.82 6.45 10.14 3.15% $35.88 $29.69 17.29%

Through an analysis of NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 45.71 significantly below the industry average by 0.28x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 41.31 which exceeds the industry average by 6.4x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.54 , surpassing the industry average by 2.52x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 27.27% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion is 0.72x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 0.97x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 17.29%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing NVIDIA against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

NVIDIA has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the stock may be overvalued based on its book value and sales. On the other hand, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth suggest that NVIDIA is performing well in terms of profitability and growth compared to its industry peers.

