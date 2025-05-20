Understanding NVIDIA's Position In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.11 41.68 25.77 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 106.77 15.54 20.39 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.41 6.64 9.65 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 83.75 3.21 6.76 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 35.67 10.43 10.78 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.68 6.09 4.09 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 176.07 20.35 35.03 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Analog Devices Inc 71.74 3.18 11.99 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 23.60 2.27 3.55 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.74 10.29 14.30 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.89 1.30 1.96 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.71 2.08 1.08 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.82 1.54 2.51 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 30.44 2.28 2.82 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 14.01 2.16 4.17 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 28.48 1.89 2.97 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 2065.33 17.02 33.37 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Qorvo Inc 135.90 2.17 2.02 0.93% $0.14 $0.39 -5.11% Universal Display Corp 31.65 4.36 11.19 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 136.38 9.80 14.27 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 160.63 6.45 10.15 3.15% $35.88 $29.7 17.42%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of NVIDIA, we can identify the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 46.11 significantly below the industry average by 0.29x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 41.68 , which is 6.46x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 25.77 , which is 2.54x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% , which is 27.27% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 0.72x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $28.72 Billion is 0.97x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% exceeds the industry average of 17.42%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, NVIDIA outperforms peers, reflecting efficient use of shareholder equity. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signifies strong top-line performance relative to industry competitors.

