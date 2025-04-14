Understanding NVIDIA's Position In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 37.73 34.12 21.08 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 84.23 12.26 16.08 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 22.65 6.20 9.18 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 15.02 5.73 3.86 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 93.40 2.64 5.93 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Texas Instruments Inc 28.38 7.95 8.67 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% ARM Holdings PLC 136.83 17.08 29.87 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 57.24 2.53 9.57 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 16.64 1.60 2.51 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 14.57 8.11 11.80 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% Microchip Technology Inc 67.91 3.45 4.42 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 12.32 1.05 1.45 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.80 1.84 1 2.95% $30.11 $26.62 1.05% United Microelectronics Corp 11.98 1.49 2.44 2.28% $29.73 $20.43 -0.16% ON Semiconductor Corp 9.66 1.68 2.14 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 10.48 1.69 3.22 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 17.40 1.36 2.26 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1290.67 10.63 20.86 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 98.36 8.38 11.75 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 24.24 3.31 8.29 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 200.96 1.55 1.42 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 111.59 5.03 7.84 6.39% $34.03 $29.61 12.35%

By thoroughly analyzing NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

At 37.73 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.34x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 34.12 , which is 6.78x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 21.08 , which is 2.69x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 24.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion is 0.76x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 0.97x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 12.35%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests that NVIDIA may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales at a premium. On the other hand, the high ROE and revenue growth, along with low EBITDA and gross profit, suggest that NVIDIA is generating strong returns on equity and experiencing rapid revenue expansion relative to its industry counterparts.

