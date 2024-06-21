Understanding NVIDIA's Position In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 76.51 65.45 40.87 32.31% $17.75 $20.41 262.12% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 33.83 8.10 13.11 6.38% $428.26 $314.51 16.52% Broadcom Inc 74.74 11.54 18.30 3.02% $5.58 $7.78 42.99% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 234.46 4.65 11.58 0.22% $0.9 $2.56 2.24% Qualcomm Inc 28.73 9.83 6.67 9.79% $3.08 $5.28 1.23% Texas Instruments Inc 30.02 10.33 10.51 6.52% $1.77 $2.1 -16.4% ARM Holdings PLC 554.34 31.81 51.94 4.35% $0.06 $0.89 46.6% Intel Corp 31.57 1.23 2.35 -0.36% $2.09 $5.22 8.61% Analog Devices Inc 53.60 3.23 10.97 0.85% $0.93 $1.18 -33.83% Microchip Technology Inc 25.58 7.18 6.39 2.25% $0.47 $0.79 -40.62% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 98.37 19.01 22.05 4.45% $0.1 $0.25 1.51% STMicroelectronics NV 10.43 2.15 2.33 3.04% $1.06 $1.44 -18.41% ON Semiconductor Corp 13.80 3.58 3.68 5.7% $0.71 $0.85 -4.95% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 31.66 2.50 4 1.19% $0.54 $0.39 -15.86% First Solar Inc 27.26 4.03 7.84 3.48% $0.36 $0.35 44.83% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 23.70 2.82 1.42 1.94% $23.55 $20.87 1.46% United Microelectronics Corp 13.20 1.91 3.20 2.9% $24.0 $16.9 0.78% Skyworks Solutions Inc 19.93 2.67 3.75 2.91% $0.31 $0.42 -9.29% Universal Display Corp 45.06 6.62 16.16 3.86% $0.07 $0.13 26.67% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 38.31 12.04 12.01 2.15% $0.03 $0.1 -23.6% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 118 7.24 11.90 1.45% $0.04 $0.1 6.98% Cirrus Logic Inc 25.48 3.67 3.91 2.48% $0.07 $0.19 -0.27% Average 72.96 7.44 10.67 3.27% $23.52 $18.2 1.77%

Through a thorough examination of NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

The current Price to Earnings ratio of 76.51 is 1.05x higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

With a Price to Book ratio of 65.45, which is 8.8x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 40.87, which is 3.83x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 32.31% that is 29.04% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $17.75 Billion, which is 0.75x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $20.41 Billion, which indicates 1.12x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 262.12% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 1.77%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, the high ROE, gross profit margin, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance and market position within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the low EBITDA may indicate lower operational efficiency compared to competitors.

