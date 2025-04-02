Understanding Microsoft's Position In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 30.80 9.39 10.91 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 33.32 23.79 7.27 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 118.65 17.44 15.40 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 96.79 17.79 14.17 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 42.77 49.76 12.53 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 26.22 7.66 4.30 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 422.87 12.92 14.14 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 29.86 3.10 5.96 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 42.88 24.91 7.81 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 27.67 9.84 7.91 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.81 2.28 4.04 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 45.48 5.75 3.18 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 19.61 16.43 1.28 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 66.95 96.72 2 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 77.07 22.18 7.69 7.58% $0.65 $1.36 13.07%

Through a detailed examination of Microsoft, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 30.8 , which is 0.4x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 9.39 , which is well below the industry average by 0.42x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.91 , surpassing the industry average by 1.42x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% , which is 0.59% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 56.6x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 35.17x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is significantly below the industry average of 13.07%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Microsoft against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit indicate strong financial performance, while the low revenue growth suggests a need for further expansion strategies to align with industry trends.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 WestPark Capital Initiates Coverage On Hold Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.