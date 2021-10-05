Understanding Medicare Advantage

Medicare Advantage is an increasingly popular way to participate in Medicare—four in 10 enrollees now use Medicare Advantage, up from 25% a decade ago.

Lower premium costs compared to original Medicare are alluring, but Medicare expert Danielle Kunkle Roberts says Medicare Advantage coinsurance can add up.

“Everyone loves Medicare Advantage until they get sick, and then they start calling me, frantic about all their bills,” says Danielle Kunkle Roberts, author of “10 Medicare Mistakes You Can’t Afford to Make.”

What Is Medicare Advantage?

Until 1997, the original Medicare program was the only game in town. Enrollees signed up and the government paid their health care expenses. That year, the government rolled out a second option that is now known as Medicare Advantage.

With Medicare Advantage plans, the government pays a flat fee per enrollee to a private insurance company, which then delivers the same core benefits as Medicare and is responsible for paying all care providers.

What About Medicare Part C?

In the confusing alphabet soup of the federal retiree health insurance world, it’s important to understand that Medicare Advantage is just another name for Medicare Part C.

In effect, when you sign up for Medicare Part C, the private insurance company providing you with Medicare advantage also agrees to offer you the same Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B benefits that are included with original Medicare.

Medicare Part A covers hospitalization and skilled nursing care, for a limited period after hospitalization. Medicare Part B covers doctor visits, exams and care you receive outside of a hospital.

Everyone Pays the Medicare Part B Premium

Regardless of whether you choose Medicare Advantage or original Medicare, every enrollee pays a monthly Medicare Part B premium. In 2021, the minimum monthly premium is $148.50 per person. Lower-income enrollees may qualify for assistance in paying Medicare Part B premiums. Higher-income enrollees pay larger Part B premiums.

How Does Medicare Advantage Work?

Medicare Advantage works a lot like the coverage provided by a health maintenance organization (HMO). To maintain low costs, you need to make use of doctors and facilities that are part of the Medicare Advantage plan administrator’s network. You also typically need pre-approval for services that go beyond simple preventative care.

Most Medicare Advantage plans include prescription drug coverage, and there’s no need to add a Medigap supplement plan. In fact, you’re not allowed to have Medigap if you have Medicare Advantage.

The plan you choose provides basic benefits for dental, vision and hearing aids. Anyone using original Medicare generally has to cover those entirely out of pocket, though Congress is currently considering legislation that would extend these benefits to all Medicare enrollees.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit healthcare research organization, two-thirds of 2021 Medicare Advantage enrollees paid no extra premiums, beyond their Part B premium. The remaining third paid an average additional premium of $60 a month.

That’s a whole lot less than the $90 to $300 or more a 65-year old enrolling in Original Medicare can spend for a Medigap policy and a Medicare Part D Prescription drug plan.

Medicare Advantage vs Original Medicare

A zero premium for Medicare Advantage certainly sounds enticing, but this is where Danielle Kunkle Roberts advises healthy 65-year-olds to make sure they understand key differences between Medicare Advantage vs Medicare once you actually need care.

For starters, with original Medicare you have the freedom to work with any doctor, at any facility in the country, that accepts Medicare. And most medical providers accept Medicare. And with original Medicare, there’s no need for preauthorization to see a doctor.

One note for the snowbirds: If you are leaning toward Medicare Advantage, make sure you understand the rules for getting care outside of your coverage area. Emergency care will be covered, but you may not be able to see doctors for less serious issues.

The federal government’s official Medicare website has a free tool that will show you your options for original Medicare vs Medicare Advantage, based on where you live. If you search for original Medicare, the tool will show you Medigap supplement plans and Medicare Part D, the drug plan add-on that is important if you decide to go with original Medicare.

The website of the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) helps you find local resources that provide objective counseling on Medicare decisions.

Independent insurance agencies that specialize in Medicare are another resource to help you navigate your choices. Independent is important: Once you decide which way you want to go, an independent agent will shop plans for you from all insurers, not just one or two.

Is It Better to Have Medicare Advantage or Medigap?

Beyond freedom of choice, there’s coinsurance to consider. Most Medicare Advantage plans require you to pay for a portion of your care. The good news is that there’s an annual out-of-pocket maximum for all your combined Medicare Part B copays and coinsurance.

The bad news: In 2021, the Medicare Advantage out-of-pocket maximum is $7,550, though some plans can set a lower ceiling. “If you get cancer in September you are not going to be done with treatment until the next year, so you could easily incur $15,000 in coinsurance within six months,” says Kunkle Roberts.

That would likely be more than you would owe if you had Original Medicare and also paid for a separate Medigap plan, and Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage.

Medigap plan premiums vary based on where you live. But even in the pricey New York City market, you can get the most generous Medigap plan (Part G) for around $280-$300 a month, and nationwide the average Part D benefit adds another $30 or so. Just as an example, even if you paid $350 in combined premiums for Medigap and a Part D plan, Original Medicare could end up costing much less than if you ended up being hit with the maximum out of pocket cost for Part A and Part B coverage in a MA plan.

Medicare Advantage plans can be a case study of penny wise, pound foolish. The low—or no premiums—are a good deal…until you get sick. The challenge for healthy 65-year-olds is to work through the math of potential costs if at some future time costly treatment is needed.

Why Are Medicare Advantage Plans Bad?

If you do opt for Medicare Advantage, you’ll need some cushion against an expensive emergency calamity.

Kunkle Roberts advises someone considering MA to have a “rainy day fund” or health savings account (HSA) worth at least $30,000 to “weather the storm” of out-of-pocket costs for an illness that might span a few calendar years.

And don’t think you can just switch over to Original Medicare when you do get sick. In most states you will be unable to qualify for a Medigap policy, effectively making it prohibitive to join Original Medicare. (If you have a generous Medigap policy it will cover all of the 20% coinsurance for Part B expenses. Without Medigap you are on the hook for that 20% of coinsurance, and there is no annual out-of-pocket max on Part B coinsurance costs when you are using Original Medicare.)

Should You Choose Medicare Advantage or Original Medicare?

From the perspective of peace-of-mind, original Medicare + Medigap + Medicare Plan D Drug plan can be a better financial investment if you get sick. But it’s definitely an investment, given the premium costs of Medigap and a Medicare Part D plan for prescription drug coverage. Like auto insurance and homeowners insurance, the goal is to budget for the most protection you can afford.

