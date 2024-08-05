Understanding M/A-Com (MTSI) Reliance on International Revenue

Have you looked into how M/A-Com (MTSI) performed internationally during the quarter ending June 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this chipmaker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Our review of MTSI's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $190.49 million, marking an increase of 28.3% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting MTSI's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Closer Look at MTSI's Revenue Streams Abroad

Of the total revenue, $26.12 million came from Asia Pacific (excluding China) during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 13.7%. This represented a surprise of +7.54% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $24.29 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $26.66 million, or 14.7%, and $23.4 million, or 15.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, China contributed $46.42 million in revenue, making up 24.4% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $40.66 million, this meant a surprise of +14.17%. Looking back, China contributed $46.19 million, or 25.5%, in the previous quarter, and $24.3 million, or 16.4%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Other Countries generated $31.27 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 16.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of -17.27% compared to the $37.8 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other Countries accounted for $28.22 million (15.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $27.56 million (18.6%) to the total revenue.

International Market Revenue Projections

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that M/A-Com will post revenues of $199.87 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 32.9% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Asia Pacific (excluding China), China and Other Countries to this revenue are 11.3%, 21.3% and 19%, translating into $22.58 million, $42.48 million and $37.92 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $725.21 million in total revenue, up 11.8% from the previous year. Revenues from Asia Pacific (excluding China), China and Other Countries are expected to constitute 12.1% ($87.54 million), 22.8% ($165.67 million) and 19.5% ($141.09 million) of the total, respectively.

In Conclusion

The dependency of M/A-Com on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

At present, M/A-Com holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Reviewing M/A-Com's Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 14.9%, against a downturn of 2.9% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts M/A-Com among its entities, has depreciated by 8.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 4.7% versus the S&P 500's 5.9% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 6.3% over the same period.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.