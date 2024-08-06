Understanding Lululemon Athletica's Position In Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods Industry Compared To Competitors

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in comparison to its major competitors within the Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Lululemon Athletica Background

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Lululemon Athletica Inc 18.73 6.91 3.01 7.61% $0.53 $1.28 10.4% Ralph Lauren Corp 16.46 4.09 1.60 3.61% $0.18 $1.04 1.76% Tapestry Inc 9.78 3.05 1.28 5.13% $0.24 $1.11 -1.8% Levi Strauss & Co 47.08 3.45 1.11 0.92% $0.07 $0.87 7.81% PVH Corp 8.25 1.02 0.62 2.97% $0.28 $1.2 -9.55% Columbia Sportswear Co 21.02 2.51 1.39 -0.63% $-0.01 $0.27 -8.16% Kontoor Brands Inc 16.27 10.44 1.53 13.73% $0.08 $0.27 -1.48% Under Armour Inc 11.88 1.25 0.49 -0.01% $0.03 $0.6 -4.75% Carter's Inc 9.20 2.64 0.74 3.28% $0.06 $0.28 -5.96% Oxford Industries Inc 35.91 2.47 0.96 6.65% $0.07 $0.26 -5.22% G-III Apparel Group Ltd 6.33 0.71 0.36 0.38% $0.02 $0.26 0.52% FIGS Inc 48.17 2.52 1.93 0.37% $0.0 $0.08 -0.78% Movado Group Inc 12.98 1.03 0.79 0.57% $0.01 $0.08 -5.68% Superior Group Of Companies Inc 24.62 1.48 0.52 1.96% $0.01 $0.06 6.17% Vera Bradley Inc 41.43 0.70 0.40 -3.21% $-0.0 $0.04 -14.58% Lakeland Industries Inc 28.84 1.30 1.25 1.33% $0.0 $0.02 26.51% Average 22.55 2.58 1.0 2.47% $0.07 $0.43 -1.01%

When analyzing Lululemon Athletica, the following trends become evident:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 18.73 significantly below the industry average by 0.83x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 6.91 which exceeds the industry average by 2.68x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.01, which is 3.01x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.61%, which is 5.14% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $530 Million, which is 7.57x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $1.28 Billion, which indicates 2.98x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.4% exceeds the industry average of -1.01%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Lululemon Athletica can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Lululemon Athletica exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Lululemon Athletica in the Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of profitability, Lululemon Athletica shows high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit margins, outperforming industry peers. Additionally, the company's high revenue growth reflects strong performance and potential future opportunities for growth.

