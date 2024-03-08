Understanding How Human Capital Affects Investor’s Risk Appetite

Human capital is the ability to use your skills and experience to generate income. Younger people have ample time to improve their human capital and earn paychecks to fund their lifestyle. However, as we age, the time and opportunities we have to develop and utilize our human capital decline.

People know that if they suffer an investment loss early in their career, they can make up for that loss by working longer or searching for a higher-paying job. Yet, this ability decreases as we near retirement. Whether we realize it or not, declining human capital makes us less risk-tolerant with our financial capital.

For retirees, most, if not all, of their income must come from their portfolio rather than paychecks, which often causes them to be overly protective of their financial capital and invest it more conservatively than they need to.

One solution to helping them take more investment risk while still feeling that their financial capital is protected is a fixed indexed annuity. These products typically provide downside protection, a steady income, and participation in a portion of the market gains of the underlying equity index.

Finsum: As human capital decreases, investors become more protective of their financial assets, but that doesn’t mean they can’t participate in equity growth. Find out how in this article.

