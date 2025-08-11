Understanding Haemonetics (HAE) Reliance on International Revenue

Have you assessed how the international operations of Haemonetics (HAE) performed in the quarter ended June 2025? For this provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into HAE's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $321.39 million, experiencing a decline of 4.4% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of HAE's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into HAE's International Revenue Trends

Japan generated $13.65 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 4.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of -14.62% compared to the $15.99 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Japan accounted for $16.11 million (4.9%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $13.71 million (4.1%) to the total revenue.

Rest of Asia accounted for 6.7% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $21.65 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -7.55%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $23.42 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Rest of Asia contributed $21.16 million (6.4%) and $19.78 million (5.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $40.88 million came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 12.7%. This represented a surprise of -10.32% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $45.59 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $42.28 million, or 12.8%, and $47.23 million, or 14.1%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics to report $321.11 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter. Japan, Rest of Asia and Europe are expected to contribute 5.6% (translating to $17.85 million), 9% ($28.82 million), and 14% ($45.01 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $1.3 billion in total revenue, down 4.2% from the previous year. Revenues from Japan, Rest of Asia and Europe are expected to constitute 5.4% ($70.72 million), 8.3% ($108 million) and 13.9% ($181.38 million) of the total, respectively.

Wrapping Up

Haemonetics' leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Haemonetics currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Examining the Latest Trends in Haemonetics' Stock Value

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 28.5%, against an upturn of 2.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts Haemonetics among its entities, has depreciated by 3.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 23.2% versus the S&P 500's 13.2% increase. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 1.8% over the same period.

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

