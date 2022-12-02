Understanding ETFs: Deep Dive Into How They Work, And How Investors Can Evaluate ETFs

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have been available to investors since 1993 with the launch of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. From that first product to today, ETFs have gone from being a tool that institutional investors would use to maintain market exposure, to an indispensable tool for institutional and retail investors, not to mention active traders and options markets.

Closed-End Funds (CEFs) are another type of Exchange Traded Fund that have been available in U.S. markets for approximately a century. They are beloved by brokers if only for the traditional 5% load they collect on every fund’s Initial Public Offering (IPO), not to mention being well-suited for complicated and illiquid strategies. Still despite this nearly 100 year head start, CEFs numbered 448 with $259 billion in assets under management at the end of Q2 2022 per the Investment Company Institute (ICI) while the U.S. ETF market alone currently stands at 2,795 funds with roughly $6.3 trillion of investor assets as of October month end. Still, this pales against mutual funds, launched in 1924, with 7,411 funds and $21.2 trillion in assets (as of October month end).

Each of these product types have their own characteristics, but their purpose is the same: to deliver an investment strategy to investors. Because of this, industry types refer to them as different types of “Wrappers” because they “Wrap” around the ultimate product, the investment strategy.

Much of the early appeal of ETFs had to do with funds’ transparency, relatively low fee structure and the mechanism that facilitates the creation and redemption of new fund shares, known as the Creation/Redemption Process (much time was clearly spent on coming up with that name). In fact, the Creation/Redemption Process is at the heart of not just the low fee structure of ETFs but also its tax efficiency and ability of market participants to ensure a fund’s share price to better tracks the underlying portfolio’s Net Asset Value (NAV).

And so we are all on the same page, the NAV of an ETF represents the value of all the securities (stocks, bonds) held by the ETF plus any cash on hand, less any liabilities such as Total Expense Ratio (TER), divided by the number of shares outstanding for the ETF.

In as small a nutshell as possible, the Creation/Redemption Process involves the acquisition of fund holdings as set in the portfolio and transferring them to the issuer who then returns shares of the fund. You’ll notice I use the word "transfer" when describing this transaction because the process uses what is known as an “In-Kind Transfer.” This is important and where ETFs get their tax efficiency. ETFs take advantage of a Nixon-era tax law which holds that if mutual fund investors received underlying holdings instead of cash when redeeming mutual fund shares, that transaction would not be considered a taxable event.

Trading ETFs -- Just Like a Stock, Right? Well, Not Exactly

At some point, you might have heard someone describe ETFs as products “that are like Mutual Funds, but trade like Stocks.” What they should have said was that ETFs are like Mutual Funds but use the same order types as Stocks. It's a bit of a small distinction, but an important one. A common joke for stocks is that a company’s share price went up because there were more buyers than sellers; but really, that is fundamentally true. Equities are issued in fixed amounts; because of this fixed supply, fluctuations in demand drive share prices.

ETFs, like any other Open-Ended investment product, have the ability to create and redeem shares as needed. Because of this, metrics like outstanding shares and company market value (Assets Under Management, or AUM for ETFs), things that guide stock investors, are practically meaningless when it comes to evaluating an ETF.

This comes into play especially with newly launched ETFs. It used to be that issuers would lean on their fund’s Lead Market Maker (LMM) to provide $5 million or so in seed capital. These days, funds are being launched with as little as $500,000. While this is efficient for the LMM and helps the issuer get the product to market, it is very difficult for investors to look at a fund with less than $1 million and feel comfortable placing a trade. The reality is that because of the Creation/Redemption Process, the liquidity of an ETF should be judged by the liquidity of its underlying portfolio holdings and not the size of the fund itself.

Say I launch a new fund that has $1 million in assets but holds Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN). While the fund may be small in AUM terms, it effectively is a gateway to accessing close to $5 trillion in equity market cap. While an extreme example, it illustrates the point that the fund's size shouldn’t play into your decision to invest in a fund if you understand and like the strategy.

One aspect of ETF trading that does mirror equity trading is the attention that traders and investors alike pay to the Bid/Ask Spread. One thing I always tell investors is that the Bid/Ask spread for equities or ETFs can be viewed as a kind of a suggested price. You are welcome to sell at the Bid and buy at the Ask, but nobody is forcing you to. In fact, many trading platforms strongly encourage their clients to make trades using Limit Orders so they can trade inside the Bid/Ask Spread. Another pro tip is to avoid trading ETFs at the open, if only because while the ETF shares may be ready to trade, it could be that some of the holdings haven’t started trading yet and you could be trading shares of the fund using some stale underlying holding prices.

Now that you have some tips on the mechanics of trading ETFs, let’s take a look at how you can go about understanding the strategy of an ETF.

Evaluating ETFs

ETFs started as a vehicle that provided broad market exposure to investors. Since then, they have expanded to include just about every asset class and increasingly complicated and powerful strategies that traditionally have only been available to institutional and Ultra-High Net Worth investors. Suffice it to say that there are currently any number of asset classes and strategies available to investors. With that, how can investors understand what investing strategy a fund manager is executing?

The answer is that inasmuch as fund issuers prepare fact sheets and develop websites to explain their approach to investing, there tends to be a number of gaps in those presentations.

Passively-managed ETFs

For passive funds, the index methodology is your best and most direct source to truly understand not just the overall approach but also the specifics of the security selection process and position weighting methodology. The one glaring exception to this rule is the S&P 500 Index, with a methodology that outlines some initial qualifying criteria but then states on page 11 that “Constituent selection is at the discretion of the Index Committee…” But otherwise, just about every other index provider provides actual guidance as to how they pick individual securities for their indexes, even relatively complicated Smart Beta type indexes.

Actively-managed ETFs

Actively managed ETFs, while benchmarked to an index, are not required to track it, so there’s no index methodology to guide you through security selection and position weighting. That being said, the fund prospectus is an excellent place to get this information. The good news is that these descriptions are found within the first few pages of the document. Additional good news is that ETF issuers make the prospectus and other regulatory fund filings available on their website.

Reading about an investment process can be a good way to learn, but with ETFs, you learn exactly what a manager is doing by downloading a fund’s holdings on any given day. Some issuers may make it harder than others to research portfolio holdings, but still, if you want to get into the weeds on a fund, you are able to do just that.

Putting It All Together

In this article, we’ve gone through some high-level ETF plumbing, pointers to trading ETFs, and tips on understanding how ETF portfolio managers are executing their strategy. When it comes to evaluating funds, performance, your risk appetite and your overall asset allocation are key factors in deciding where to put your investing dollars. Once you have selected a strategy, the odds are that there are a number of ETFs out there that could fill that slot in your portfolio. One of the things that I look for in my own fund selection process is how closely the fund executes the strategy compared to what is advertised by the issuer.

The first step in this is understanding the strategy by reviewing the prospectus and the index methodology, then I then move to analyzing fund performance and finally, download fund holdings and cross them against what I learned from the prospectus or index methodology. Once I’ve made my final decision and am ready to trade I’ll put in a limit order that is reasonable. Realistically, I tend to invest longer-term as opposed to actively trading funds so while I want to get close to my ideal entry point, I’m not about to lose a position over a penny here or there.

While a relatively high-level overview, my hope is that readers can turn this knowledge into wisdom as they continue to embrace ETFs in their investment allocation decisions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.