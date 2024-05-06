Understanding Dentsply (XRAY) Reliance on International Revenue

Have you evaluated the performance of Dentsply International's (XRAY) international operations for the quarter ending March 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this dental products manufacturer, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of XRAY's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $953 million, experiencing a decline of 2.6% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of XRAY's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

Trends in XRAY's Revenue from International Markets

Europe accounted for 39.5% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $376 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -2.81%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $386.89 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $397 million (39.2%) and $396 million (40.5%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $221 million came from Rest of World during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 23.2%. This represented a surprise of -4.36% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $231.08 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $247 million, or 24.4%, and $231 million, or 23.6%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Dentsply, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.02 billion, reflecting a decline of 0.4% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 39.3% or $402 million and Rest of World 25.1% or $256.98 million.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $3.99 billion, which signifies a rise of 0.6% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe at 39% ($1.56 billion) and Rest of World at 24.7% ($985.88 million).

The Bottom Line

Dentsply's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At the moment, Dentsply has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Exploring Recent Trends in Dentsply's Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 12.4% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 1.6%. The Zacks Medical sector, Dentsply's industry group, has descended 1.4% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 13.7% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 3.8% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 0.9% during this interval.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.