Understanding Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Reliance on International Revenue

Have you evaluated the performance of Applied Industrial Technologies' (AIT) international operations for the quarter ending June 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this industrial products company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While analyzing AIT's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $1.16 billion, increasing 0.2% year over year. Now, let's delve into AIT's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Trends in AIT's Revenue from International Markets

During the quarter, Canada contributed $84.35 million in revenue, making up 7.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $81.7 million, this meant a surprise of +3.25%. Looking back, Canada contributed $73.39 million, or 6.4%, in the previous quarter, and $80.89 million, or 7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $65.31 million came from Other International during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.6%. This represented a surprise of +5.75% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $61.76 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $55.84 million, or 4.9%, and $60.21 million, or 5.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to report $1.1 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 0% from the year-ago quarter. Canada and Other International are expected to contribute 7% ($76.27 million) and 5.3% ($57.88 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $4.51 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 0.6% from the year before. The revenues from Canada and Other International are expected to make up 6.9% and 5.2% of this total, corresponding to $311.53 million and $234.97 million respectively.

Key Takeaways

Applied Industrial Technologies' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Applied Industrial Technologies, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in Applied Industrial Technologies' Stock Value

The stock has witnessed a decline of 0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 2.2%. In the same interval, the Zacks Industrial Products sector, to which Applied Industrial Technologies belongs, has registered an increase of 0.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 7.4%, while the S&P 500 increased by 5.9%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 2.6% during this timeframe.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.