Understanding Apple's Position In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Compared To Competitors

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 30.66 43.47 7.47 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 7.12 0.77 0.65 2.39% $1.11 $2.29 16.27% Super Micro Computer Inc 12.83 2.81 0.90 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% NetApp Inc 15.13 16.94 2.65 31.69% $0.45 $1.15 2.18% Pure Storage Inc 129.71 10.03 4.35 3.12% $0.09 $0.59 11.4% Western Digital Corp 10.39 1.03 0.79 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 6.64 0.75 0.53 2.46% $0.05 $0.05 -3.27% Turtle Beach Corp 13.63 1.77 0.59 18.11% $0.03 $0.05 46.76% Average 27.92 4.87 1.49 9.71% $0.44 $0.9 24.23%

After examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

Notably, the current Price to Earnings ratio for this stock, 30.66 , is 1.1x above the industry norm, reflecting a higher valuation relative to the industry.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 43.47 relative to the industry average by 8.93x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.47 , surpassing the industry average by 5.01x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74% that is 49.03% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion , which is 104.34x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion , which indicates 64.74x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 3.95% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 24.23%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency relative to its industry competitors.

