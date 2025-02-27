Understanding Apple's Position In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.15 54.09 9.29 58.74% $45.91 $58.27 3.95% Super Micro Computer Inc 89.35 4.86 14.86 5.29% $0.4 $0.67 54.93% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 10.55 1.08 0.90 5.72% $1.44 $2.61 15.06% NetApp Inc 22.93 28.37 4.07 32.84% $0.44 $1.18 6.15% Pure Storage Inc 201.42 15.59 6.75 4.44% $0.11 $0.58 8.94% Western Digital Corp 14.50 1.44 1.10 4.89% $0.96 $1.52 41.33% Eastman Kodak Co 10.21 0.59 0.62 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 55.39 3.39 1.02 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% AstroNova Inc 21.29 0.89 0.54 0.26% $0.0 $0.01 7.65% Average 53.2 7.03 3.73 7.26% $0.42 $0.83 23.82%

When closely examining Apple, the following trends emerge:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.15 is lower than the industry average by 0.72x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 54.09, which is 7.69x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.29, which is 2.49x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.74%, which is 51.48% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.91 Billion, which is 109.31x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $58.27 Billion, which indicates 70.2x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 3.95%, which is much lower than the industry average of 23.82%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

