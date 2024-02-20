Understand The Ins And Outs Of A First Mortgage

Buying a home is an expensive undertaking and for many, it’s the largest financial purchase they’ll make. For most buyers, it means taking out a first mortgage and making monthly payments until your loan is paid in full.

What Is a First Mortgage?

A first mortgage is the loan you initially borrow to buy your home, whereas a second mortgage is a home equity loan or line of credit taken out against the value of your home without refinancing.

Mortgages can come with various terms. You can pay a fixed rate for as little as 15 years or up to 30 years. You can also get an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM), where your rate fluctuates based on market conditions. Your specific situation typically determines which option is best for you.

How Does a First Mortgage Work?

When buying a home, you can pay in full with cash or take out a mortgage. Most borrowers can’t afford to pay for a home up front and use a home loan to finance their home.

After you complete a mortgage application, receive approval and close on the home, your lender sends you paperwork to set up monthly payments.

Technically, your lender owns your home while you make monthly payments and live on the property until you repay your mortgage in full. If you miss payments and default, your lender can place a lien on it and possibly foreclose. This could mean you lose your home as your lender takes possession of your home.

Your mortgage is a legally binding contract that says you’ll make on-time monthly payments to repay the loan. This amount comes from the principal balance, plus any interest, fees, insurance and other charges. While your lender and servicer can change over time on the secondary mortgage market, your loan terms won’t change unless you refinance.

If you refinance your first mortgage, you’ll get new terms, along with a new interest rate. However, that refinanced loan now becomes your first mortgage.

Examples of a First Mortgage

A first mortgage can take many different forms, depending on the type of home loan you take out.

Conventional Mortgage

Private lenders offer conventional mortgages, which are the most popular mortgage option. Even though the requirements vary by lender, they tend to have some common minimum requirements.

For most borrowers, you can take out a conventional loan with a credit score as low as 620 without having major credit concerns, such as bankruptcy or prior foreclosure. While having a 20% down payment eliminates private mortgage insurance (PMI), borrowers with stronger credit profiles can still get approved with a down payment as low as 3% to 5%. We recommend keeping your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio below 43% (although some lenders accept up to 50%).

FHA Loan

FHA loans are insured by the Federal Housing Administration. While the FHA is a government agency and not your direct lender, it works with private banks and other financial institutions offering these loans. FHA loans are best for borrowers with lower-than-average credit scores and those who have down payments as low as 3.5% of the home price.

VA and USDA Loans

Like FHA mortgages, VA loans and USDA loans are also backed by government agencies—the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Agriculture, respectively. Both loans require no down payments, but they do have other specific requirements to meet, such as being a service member or purchasing a home in a particular area.

Jumbo Loans

Jumbo loans have larger lending larger than what’s set by the Federal Housing Finance Authority (FHFA). They’re nonconforming conventional loans and, because of their higher loan amounts, you might need to meet more stringent qualification requirements set by your lender.

First Mortgage vs. Second Mortgage

Your first mortgage is your primary mortgage, while your second mortgage is a home equity loan or line of credit that you can use to fund other projects or needs, like home improvements, renovations, repairs and similar expenses.

Your second mortgage usually comes based on how much equity you have in your home, letting you use what you’ve already paid off on your home to fund new projects. A cash-out refinance is not an example of a second mortgage.

Interest Rates

Both first and second mortgages can have fixed or variable interest rates, depending on the type of loan you borrow. For example, home equity loans have fixed rates while HELOCs have variable rates.

Interest rates are usually higher on second mortgages compared to first mortgages, but both depend on your credit profile and how much you want to borrow.

Loan Limits

When you complete an application for a first mortgage, your lender calculates how much you can afford to borrow. For second mortgages, your loan limit is based on how much equity you have in your home, up to a certain percentage. You can typically borrow up to 85% of the equity you have in your home.

If you’re unsure how much you can borrow, use a home equity calculator to calculate your home equity.

Default and Foreclosure

If you default on your first mortgage, your lender could seize your property and foreclose on your home.

If you default on a second mortgage, a lien is put on a portion of the home you’ve already paid off. While your first mortgage takes priority, failing to repay your second mortgage can trigger your lender to take legal action. For instance, your lender could try to foreclose on your home.

