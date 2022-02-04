Underrated Factory Efficiency Is a Secret Weapon for TSLA Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Almost one week into February, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is enjoying a smoother ride. This comes in spite of several negative catalysts, such as multiple vehicle recalls. Why? It seems that investors are finally starting to see that Tesla’s dominance is still on track. And an under-the-radar report spells a big positive for TSLA stock.

What’s Happening With TSLA Stock

As noted, this has been an excellent week for TSLA. Shares closed out the week higher by 9%, helping trim year-to-date losses.

What’s clear from this performance is that TSLA stock can hold its own against negative market forces.

Why It Matters

Tesla is a global leader in electric vehicles. One factor that has kept it ahead of its smaller rivals is its production capacity. The company announced record-setting delivery statistics for the final quarter of 2021. Later in the month, investors learned that the Tesla’s Fremont, California factory was the country’s most productive.

There’s reason to believe that even more of Tesla’s operations deserve greater attention. As EVANNEX wrote for InsideEvs, Tesla has already demonstrated its efficiency in manufacturing. Electric vehicle investors would be wise to remember that. The author sites custom build factories in Texas and Germany that feature efficiency-focused production lines.

This is an interesting topic, and one that warrants some discussion. While Tesla’s Q4 production figures haven’t been ignored, they didn’t completely reassure investors. Supply chain constraints are going to factor into EV production, but Tesla will still come out on top.

What It Means for Tesla

This logic should reassure investors that the road ahead will be smooth for TSLA stock. Everyone should remember that Tesla’s large size and commercial progress still give it a leg up.

