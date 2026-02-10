The Underground Growth Stock That's About to Shock Wall Street (It's Not What You Think)

Key Points

MercadoLibre is well positioned to grow in the underpenetrated Latin American e-commerce market.

The company is investing heavily in logistics and fulfillment centers to strengthen its competitive moat.

Payment platform Mercado Pago is evolving to be a significant growth catalyst for the company.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has quietly built one of the most powerful e-commerce and fintech ecosystems in Latin America. The company has also grown its top line at over 35% per year for the past five years.

Despite the strong top-line momentum, the stock has been range-bound without any major breakout since 2025. Investors remain concerned about the company's margin volatility, rising credit provisions, and heavy logistics investments.

While the stock is not exactly cheap, the mismatch in the company's fundamentals and Wall Street sentiment offers a solid chance for an upside surprise in the coming years. And I think the stock will shock Wall Street.

Growth catalysts

The Latin American e-commerce market is still in its early growth phase. In fact, according to a report by consulting firm Endeavor and MercadoLibre, the Latin American e-commerce market is estimated to grow nearly 1.5 times faster than the global average and can be worth $215.3 billion in 2026. The company's key target markets of Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina account for nearly 85% of Latin America's online sales, yet e-commerce penetration in these countries is well below that in the U.S. and Europe. This implies that the company can grow for several years even without increasing market share or improving monetization.

MercadoLibre is capitalizing on this opportunity and continues to grow revenue impressively. While near-term profitability has come under stress, the company remains committed to long-term growth. MercadoLibre is investing in its logistics footprint and fulfillment centers. This extensive infrastructure is helping build a competitive moat that is much harder for competitors to breach.

Fintech is also emerging as another significant catalyst. Mercado Pago processes billions of transactions annually and is evolving into a full digital financial platform spanning payments, deposits, credits, and investments. Coupled with AI-driven tools used to personalize financial services and improve credit underwriting and cross-selling, the company aims to secure a license for Mercado Pago as the largest digital bank in Latin America.

Considering these tailwinds, MercadoLibre appears to be an impressive stock hiding in plain sight and I think it will shock Wall Street.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.