Underground gas storage unit in Ukraine damaged by shelling

The premises of an underground gas storage facility in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine have been damaged by shelling, the Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz said on Monday.

A shell hit a building on the territory of Olyshiv storage unit and damaged a methanol pumping station.

Gas storage personnel were evacuated and nobody was hurt, Naftogaz said.

