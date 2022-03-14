Underground gas storage unit in Ukraine damaged by shelling

March 14 (Reuters) - The premises of an underground gas storage facility in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine have been damaged by shelling, the Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz said on Monday.

A shell hit a building on the territory of Olyshiv storage unit and damaged a methanol pumping station.

Gas storage personnel were evacuated and nobody was hurt, Naftogaz said.

(Reporting by Reuters)

