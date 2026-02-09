The Underground Defense Technology Stock That's About to Shock Wall Street (It's Not What You Think)

Key Points

Kratos could benefit dramatically even if a small portion of the U.S. defense procurement spending is shifted away from traditional players to smaller defense-tech companies.

Its XQ-58 Valkyrie drone program with the U.S. Marine Corps can prove to be a significant growth catalyst.

Kratos also expects its hypersonics portfolio to reach an annual revenue potential of over $1 billion by 2028.

10 stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ›

Many investors think investing in defense stocks means buying shares of giant companies such as Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman. While these are strong businesses, they are also widely owned and heavily analyzed. Subsequently, they are rarely able to truly surprise Wall Street.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A better "underground" defense sector pick for 2026 may be Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS), a small but increasingly important supplier of systems used by the U.S. military -- among them, low-cost unmanned aircraft, hypersonic (at least five times faster than the speed of sound) testing platforms and flight vehicles, and space communications hardware.

Growth prospects

Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco has highlighted that the U.S. is entering a multiyear, multidecade defense recapitalization and rebuilding cycle driven by foreign policy changes and rising geopolitical threats. He argues that a shift of just 10% in annual U.S. procurement spending from traditional security players could create a roughly $25 billion annual opportunity for Kratos and other small defense suppliers.

Kratos is working to capitalize on this opportunity through multiple avenues. The company is working with Northrop Grumman to build its autonomous XQ-58 Valkyrie drones and fly alongside Marine Corps fighters under its Marine Air-Ground Task Force Uncrewed Expeditionary Tactical Aircraft (MUX TACAIR) program. Management expects this initiative to transition from mission evaluation to low-rate production and eventually to full-rate production, which could translate into significant annual demand.

Despite this, Kratos has not included the expected contribution from the production of large quantities of Valkyrie drones in its base financial forecast for its fiscal 2026 or 2027. Instead, the company is waiting for clarity around contractual funding and delivery timelines before it officially adds those potential sales and earnings to its projections. There is a real chance for an upside surprise for shareholders if the procurement of Valkyries by the Marine Corps accelerates faster than expected.

Management also expects the company's hypersonics portfolio to emerge as a significant near-term growth driver and earn over $1 billion in revenue by 2028.

Hence, although Kratos faces execution risks and margin pressures, it still has the potential to catch Wall Street off guard.

Should you buy stock in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions right now?

Before you buy stock in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and RTX. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.