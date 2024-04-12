Underestimated Giants: 7 Stocks Set to Take Wall Street by Storm

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re on the hunt for overlooked stocks to buy, look no further. Below is a carefully chosen list of seven underappreciated treasures, all full of unrealized potential and ready to cause a stir on Wall Street.

First, the first one became a major force in the entertainment industry by carefully growing its worldwide presence. As this was happening, the second one honed its financial edge, implementing cost-cutting strategies to support profitability in a highly competitive market.

The third company, a telecom industry stalwart, is a testament to the power of innovation with its customer-centric approach. This is evident in myPlan’s impressive growth in revenue and subscriber base. Similarly, the fourth company is a beacon of stability and growth in the digital payments sector.

The fifth company, a powerhouse in the semiconductor industry, has weathered industry fluctuations and thrived, thanks to its robust top-line and strategic focus on AI integration. The sixth and seventh companies are e-commerce giants, deftly navigating international markets.

These prospects allow them to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of new trends.

Overlooked Stocks to Buy: Warner Bros Discovery (WBD)

Source: Ingus Kruklitis / Shutterstock.com

Unlocking new business prospects requires Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) to prioritize strategic relationships and international development projects. Max will be introduced in important foreign markets, beginning in Latin America, through rebranding and relaunches in the current European and Latin American markets. By year’s end, an ad-supported product will be accessible in more than 40 regions worldwide.

Moreover, introducing Max in important foreign markets, with relaunches and rebranding initiatives, improves the company’s global presence and market penetration. Additionally, launching ad-supported solutions in some areas increases the company’s reach and possibilities for top-line.

Further, Warner Bros Discovery’s success in the direct-to-consumer (DTC) market results from its ability to take advantage of changing customer tastes and developments in digital streaming. The solid boost in DTC customers worldwide to 97.7 million highlights the company’s ability to draw in and hold onto a sizable user base. In short, a rise of 7% in average top-line per user (ARPU) suggests that monetization tactics are working and that subscribers may be obtained at a greater value.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Source: Shutterstock

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) boosted its financial results through cost-cutting measures. The company wants to maximize its capital investment while cutting operating costs. Some of these projects include personnel reductions, site optimization, and enhancements to pharmacy and retail operating models.

In fiscal 2024, the corporation hopes to save $1 billion in costs, most of which have already been realized in the reporting periods. Additionally, the business intends to achieve $500 million in working capital benefits and a $600 million reduction in capital expenditures. These initiatives show the company’s dedication to raising profitability and streamlining its finances.

The Walgreens Boots Alliance has concentrated on joint ventures and growth prospects to spur growth. The company has strengthened its relationship with domestic suppliers while growing its brand penetration, which is now 17.1%, a boost of 0.95% from the previous year. The company has also magnified its healthcare offerings, including pharmacy services and vaccinations, to address changing customer demands.

Finally, the purchase of Summit Health and the ongoing development of VillageMD will help the company grow its market share in the healthcare industry.

Overlooked Stocks to Buy: Verizon (VZ)

Source: RAMAN SHAUNIA / Shutterstock.com

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) fulfills changing consumer demands and preferences. This is because of the company’s focus on advancement and personalized services, which also helps it stand out in the industry and spur further development. After extensive user research, Verizon launched myPlan, which has been a huge success.

As of 2023, myPlan has 13.1 million users, demonstrating its ability to boost top-line and adoption. Verizon’s capacity to create customer-focused products that appeal to customers, increasing average top-line per account (ARPA) and customer retention, is also demonstrated by the quick adoption of myPlan.

Moreover, positive outcomes have come from Verizon’s attempts to set itself apart by making lucrative expansion investments and streamlining its processes. Verizon has demonstrated its dedication to operational efficiency and market distinctiveness through many initiatives. These include the establishment of a regional distribution network, a redesign of the sales structure, and a partnership with HCLTech.

Through these moves, Verizon may boost efficiency, save costs, and enhance performance by streamlining processes and optimizing resources.

PayPal (PYPL)

Source: Shutterstock

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is growing in transaction volume progressively, reflecting the company’s expanding market share and usage (in consumers and business clients). Comparing Q4 2023 to Q4 2022, total payment volume (TPV) climbed by 15%. Similarly, 2023 saw a 13% growth in TPV to $1.53 trillion over 2022. The constant uplift in TPV indicates PayPal’s progressive customer engagement and its fundamental capacity to expand its market lead in digital payments.

Moreover, PayPal has demonstrated strong cash flow-generating skills, reflecting its sound financial standing and capacity to fund expansion plans. Operating cash flow for 2023 was $4.8 billion, of which $4.2 billion was free cash flow.

Additionally, excluding the net impact of originating European buy now, pay later (BNPL) receivables held for sale and the subsequent sale of these receivables, adjusted free cash flow for Q4 was $0.8 billion, compared to $4.6 billion in 2023. Overall, PayPal can derive considerable cash flow on a regular basis. This demonstrates its financial stability and allows it to allocate resources towards strategic goals and long-term growth.

Overlooked Stocks to Buy: Intel (INTC)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) top-line increased by 10% in Q4 2023 compared to the prior year. This growth tendency demonstrates the company’s capacity to adjust to changing market conditions and seize new possibilities. Intel’s sales boost shows it is resilient in the semiconductor sector, even in adversity.

In detail, client computing, data center and AI, network and edge, and automotive are some categories that contribute to Intel’s top-line. For example, the Client Computing Group (CCG) generated $8.8 billion in top-line during the fourth quarter, a 33% boost over the previous year. Similarly, the Data Center and AI Group (DCAI) produced $4 billion in sales, demonstrating a stable performance in this market.

Certainly, AI-capable CPUs like Intel Core Ultra processors and Xeon Scalable processors have been introduced and are geared for AI applications. This demonstrates Intel’s effort to incorporate AI capabilities into its product range. The company’s focus on integrating AI reflects its readiness to meet consumer and market demands.

Overall, Intel is increasing the size of its addressable market and boosting its top-line by meeting the increasing demand for AI-enabled solutions across a range of applications.

Alibaba (BABA)

Source: ImageFlow/ShutterStock.com

In just a few months, Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) International Digital Commerce Group (AIDC) revenues jumped by 44%, supported by a firm performance in international digital commerce. This accentuates Alibaba’s outstanding success in reaching other markets with its e-commerce presence. Solid growths in the top-line of AIDC show that Alibaba is increasingly capitalizing on opportunities presented in the international e-commerce space, nudging its international expansion ahead.

On the flip side, logistics under Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics unit, came under severe scrutiny, which had a cross-cutting effect on the company’s cross-border e-commerce operations. Income for Cainiao grew by 24%, with top-line from cross-border fulfillment solutions being the prime driver.

Further, Alibaba’s progress is in important overseas areas, including Europe and Turkey. Alibaba’s Turkish e-commerce platform, Trendyol, retained its top spot in the Turkish market with strong double-digit order growth. Alibaba.com has finalized the acquisition of Visible, a B2B digital commerce platform based in Europe, to boost its footprint in Europe further.

To conclude, these programs show Alibaba’s dedication to global growth and its capacity to take market share in various geographical areas.

JD.Com (JD)

Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

Last on the list of overlooked stocks to buy is JD.com (NASDAQ:JD). With net sales rising by 3.6% in Q4 2023 and 3.7% for 2023 compared to 2022, the company has demonstrated consistent top-line growth. In Q4, the company’s client base grew at an accelerated rate, with new users accounting for a large portion of this expansion. This signifies that JD.com can draw in and keep increasing users. It is necessary to maintain long-term growth.

Furthermore, increased fidelity among current users and Plus members increased the frequency of users buying on JD.com. This suggests increased customer loyalty and engagement, which raises order volumes and income. The consistent enhancement of user behavior encompasses increased frequency and involvement with shopping. This indicates JD.com’s efficacious endeavors to fortify its market position and augment the user experience.

Overall, the company provides free delivery, quick refunds, and cashback incentives, among other proactive measures, to enhance the customer experience. With that, JD.com has considerably raised the Net Promoter Score (NPS) for 1P and 3P enterprises.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in WBD, WBA, VZ, PYPL, INTC, BABA and JD. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

