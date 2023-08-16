Under-the-Radar Way to Invest in AI: 6 Health-Care Stocks for Exposure to Artificial Intelligence

The recent hype over artificial intelligence companies has driven massive gains in their stock prices, which have left much of the rest of the market in the dust. This can be seen in the 39% year-to-date surge in the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ), versus the S&P 500's (SPX) gain of 18%.

Unfortunately, it's become very challenging to find an AI-related stock that hasn't already skyrocketed. However, many AI stocks don't look like AI stocks because they're not even technology companies. In fact, one industry with a plethora of AI stocks to choose from is health care.

A growing number of health-care companies are finding new and exciting ways to use AI technology to diagnose or discover treatments for cancer and other devastating diseases. In fact, one estimate pegs the global AI-in-health-care market at $15.1 billion in 2022 — with a compound annual growth rate of 37% through 2030, bringing its value to $188 billion in less than 10 years.

Thus, health care could offer an under-the-radar way to gain exposure to AI. Here are six publicly traded health-care companies that offer AI exposure.

BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) uses AI to uncover therapies that can be repurposed for new indications or delivery methods. Specifically, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focuses its AI technology on neuroscience and immune-oncology. BioXcel uses its unique AI platform to reduce the costs associated with developing new drugs and potentially accelerate timelines while boosting its chances of success.

So far, the company has one drug called Igalmi approved for acute agitation in patients with schizophrenia or bipolar, which hit the market last year. The company's candidate BXCL501 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for at-home treatment of agitation in patients with schizophrenia, bipolar or Alzheimer's.

Exscientia

Excientia (EXAI) combines AI with human creativity to develop safer drugs faster than the traditional drug-development process ever could. The company touts itself as creating the first AI-designed molecules to enter clinical trials, explaining that it applies AI to precision-engineer medicines faster and more efficiently.

Exscientia's pipeline includes candidates to treat renal cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), solid tumors, inflammatory and immunologic diseases, and hematology. Its candidate EXS21546 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma and NSCLC, while GTAEXS617 is in Phase 1/2 trials for solid tumors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) emphasizes the technology side of what it does, describing itself as a "technology-enabled drug discovery company" that bases all its drug discoveries on its Recursion Operating System. The company targets diseases with well-defined causes and high unmet need, meaning either a lack of approved therapies or significant shortcomings with existing treatments.

Recursion's pipeline includes treatments for cerebral cavernous malformation, neurofibromatosis Type 2, and familial adenomatous polyposis, all of which are in Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is also working on therapies for different types of cancer.

Recursion has over a dozen early discovery and research programs spanning oncology, neuroscience, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases. It uses AI to identify and design new therapies and then offers its models to other drugmakers. Recursion has even attracted a $50 million investment from chipmaker NVIDIA (NVDA).

Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) describes itself as a "precision medicine company that sits at the intersection of computational and experimental technologies." The company develops small-molecule medicines against precision-medicine targets, aiming to make drug discovery more effective and efficient.

Relay focuses on how the motion of proteins impacts their function and develops its insights using its Dynamo platform. The platform integrates AI and machine learning with physics-based simulations, insights from chemical biology, and Relay's deep structural understanding to develop drugs that are effective against proteins that have thus far been challenging to deal with.

The company began by using its Dynamo platform to focus on precision oncology and has thus far generated several promising drug candidates. Relay touts its RLY-4008 candidate as the first cancer treatment of its kind that's not limited by certain toxicities.

Renovaro BioSciences

Renovaro BioSciences (RENB) recently announced a binding, exclusive letter of intent to merge with GEDi Cube, an AI company that's working on diagnosing 13 different types of cancer (disclaimer: the author of this article is the CEO of Quantum Media Group; Renovaro BioSciences is a client of Quantum). In fact, GEDi Cube's AI and machine learning technology have already been validated for early diagnosis of lung cancer in humans.

Renovaro itself is a biotechnology firm that has shown promising results in pancreatic cancer. Additionally, the company expects to begin human studies in several types of challenging solid tumors by mid-2024. Renovaro currently has two pipelines, one involving gene-modified cell therapies for cancer and the other for infectious diseases, specifically, HIV and HBV.



GEDi Cube’s AI panels could help Renovaro focus on solid tumors that are more likely to respond to its cancer technology and refine the therapy over time or discover new approaches to predicting disease progression and treating cancer. In turn, the data collected from Renovaro’s clinical trials could enhance GEDi’s AI capacity.

Investing in AI via health-care stocks

As the companies on this list demonstrate, AI can be used in many different ways to diagnose cancer and other illnesses and discover treatments for them. In a report toward the end of 2022, management consulting firm Syneos Health predicted that 2023 would be a year of "revolution and value" for AI and machine learning in health care.

Additionally, the European Medicines Agency said in a recently published paper that AI will impact every area of the drug lifecycle, including production. In a recent interview about the paper, a spokesperson for the EMA described AI as "an enabler for Pharma 4.0, the integration of digital technologies into pharmaceutical manufacturing."

In fact, we're already seeing evidence of these predictions. For example, several biotechnology or biopharmaceutical companies have sought connections with AI-related firms. In addition to Renovaro BioSciences on this list, some other firms that have merged with, acquired, or invested in AI-related companies include BioNTech (BNTX), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and many others of varying sizes.

Ari Zoldan is CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC. Renovaro BioSciences is a client of Quantum Media Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.