Under-the-Radar AI Beast and Huge Apple News -- Broadcom Stock Analysis

When looking for the best stocks to buy, it's important to look at megatrends and have a vision for the future. Without question, artificial intelligence is the hottest topic of 2023. The obvious beneficiaries of AI have been identified, but there are several off-the-radar stock picks that could benefit. The video below explains how Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock could benefit from AI for your growth stock portfolio while paying a healthy dividend to boot.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May 23, 2023. The video was published on May 23, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Broadcom wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Apple and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.