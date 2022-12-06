Under the Hood of Equal Weight’s Outperformance Last Month

The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index outperformed again in November, as the gap between equal weight and the S&P 500 last month was in the top quintile of historical experience, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The S&P 500 EWI increased 6.7% in November, outperforming the S&P 500, which gained 5.6% during the month. Key performance contributors for equal weight last month were the underweight to the information technology and overweight to smaller-caps within consumer discretionary, according to recent commentary from S&P Dow Jones Indices.

This is the second consecutive month of positive performance from both indexes. In October, the S&P 500 EWI increased 9.8%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 2% during the month.

Equal weight has consistently outperformed in 2022, with equal weight’s outperformance over a 12-month period climbing to 8% on a relative basis, as of the end of November. Year-to-date through the end of November, equal weight has declined -7.1% compared to the S&P 500’s decline of -13.1%.

Five out of 11 equal-weight sectors outperformed their cap-weighted counterparts in November, a decrease from seven in October. The sectors in which equal weight trailed the S&P 500 were materials, trailing by 0.7%; industrials, lagging by 0.9%; real estate, trailing by 0.2%; financials, trailing by 1.4%; consumer staples, trailing by 1.5%; and communication services, trailing by 2.8%.

Notably, equal weight outperformed the S&P 500 by 7.9% in the consumer discretionary sector.

Looking at the trailing 12-month performance of the equal-weighted and cap-weighted indexes, equal weighting has outperformed in the materials, real estate, financials, consumer staples, and communication services sectors over the longer period.

Energy was the top-performing sector in November for both equal and cap-weighted and over the past 12 months.

Investors can gain exposure to the equal weight's outperformance with the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) or the Invesco ESG S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSPE), which screens for ESG criteria. Equal-weighted strategies can provide diversification benefits and reduce concentration risk by weighting each constituent company equally so that a small group of companies does not have an outsized impact on the index.

The funds have also historically demonstrated strong returns and introduce the small size and value factors to a portfolio, making both offerings uniquely attractive in the current environment.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Portfolio Strategies Channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.