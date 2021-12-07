Under The Bonnet, XPEL's (NASDAQ:XPEL) Returns Look Impressive

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on XPEL is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.44 = US$39m ÷ (US$124m - US$35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, XPEL has an ROCE of 44%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Auto Components industry average of 9.5%.

NasdaqCM:XPEL Return on Capital Employed December 7th 2021

In the above chart we have measured XPEL's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For XPEL Tell Us?

XPEL is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 44%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 635%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 28%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. This tells us that XPEL has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, XPEL has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 5,132% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

