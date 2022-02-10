Under The Bonnet, Teradyne's (NASDAQ:TER) Returns Look Impressive

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Teradyne, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.40 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$3.8b - US$797m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Teradyne has an ROCE of 40%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:TER Return on Capital Employed February 10th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Teradyne compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Teradyne's ROCE Trend?

Teradyne is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 40%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 26%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Teradyne has. And a remarkable 333% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Teradyne does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Teradyne that you might be interested in.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance

