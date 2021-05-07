Under The Bonnet, Scotts Miracle-Gro's (NYSE:SMG) Returns Look Impressive

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Scotts Miracle-Gro, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$796m ÷ (US$4.9b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Therefore, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:SMG Return on Capital Employed May 7th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Scotts Miracle-Gro's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

What Can We Tell From Scotts Miracle-Gro's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at Scotts Miracle-Gro are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 22%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 33%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Scotts Miracle-Gro thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Scotts Miracle-Gro can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 314% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Scotts Miracle-Gro (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.