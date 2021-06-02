Under The Bonnet, Marine Products' (NYSE:MPX) Returns Look Impressive

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Marine Products' (NYSE:MPX) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Marine Products:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$30m ÷ (US$130m - US$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Marine Products has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Leisure industry average of 20%.

NYSE:MPX Return on Capital Employed June 2nd 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Marine Products' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Marine Products has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Marine Products is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 30% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Marine Products' ROCE

To bring it all together, Marine Products has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Marine Products can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Marine Products and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

