Under The Bonnet, Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) Returns Look Impressive

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lockheed Martin:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$7.8b ÷ (US$51b - US$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Lockheed Martin has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:LMT Return on Capital Employed February 14th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Lockheed Martin's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lockheed Martin.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Lockheed Martin's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 52% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Lockheed Martin is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 70% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Lockheed Martin, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

