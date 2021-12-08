Under The Bonnet, LGI Homes' (NASDAQ:LGIH) Returns Look Impressive

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at LGI Homes' (NASDAQ:LGIH) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on LGI Homes is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$577m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, LGI Homes has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:LGIH Return on Capital Employed December 8th 2021

In the above chart we have measured LGI Homes' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LGI Homes here for free.

What Can We Tell From LGI Homes' ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from LGI Homes. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 28%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 202%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On LGI Homes' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that LGI Homes is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if LGI Homes can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for LGI Homes (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.