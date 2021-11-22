Under The Bonnet, Kontoor Brands' (NYSE:KTB) Returns Look Impressive

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Kontoor Brands is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$290m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$505m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Kontoor Brands has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:KTB Return on Capital Employed November 22nd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kontoor Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kontoor Brands here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Kontoor Brands has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 29% over the trailing three years. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, Kontoor Brands appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 37% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

What We Can Learn From Kontoor Brands' ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Kontoor Brands has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 47% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Kontoor Brands and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

