Under The Bonnet, Kirkland's' (NASDAQ:KIRK) Returns Look Impressive

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kirkland's' (NASDAQ:KIRK) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kirkland's:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$46m ÷ (US$345m - US$125m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Kirkland's has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 18% it's pretty much on par.

NasdaqGS:KIRK Return on Capital Employed October 11th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kirkland's compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Kirkland's are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 22% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Kirkland's thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 36% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

What We Can Learn From Kirkland's' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Kirkland's can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 78% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

