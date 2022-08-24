Under The Bonnet, EPAM Systems' (NYSE:EPAM) Returns Look Impressive

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for EPAM Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$659m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$685m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, EPAM Systems has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:EPAM Return on Capital Employed August 24th 2022

In the above chart we have measured EPAM Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is EPAM Systems' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from EPAM Systems. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 23%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 203% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at EPAM Systems thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From EPAM Systems' ROCE

To sum it up, EPAM Systems has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 451% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing EPAM Systems that you might find interesting.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing EPAM Systems that you might find interesting.

